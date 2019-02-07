Daniel Hamilton: Released by Hawks
Hamilton was waived by the Hawks on Thursday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hamilton was the roster casualty needed to accommodate Atlanta's activity during Thursday's trade deadline. The 2016 second-round pick out of Connecticut was averaging 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.7 minutes this season.
