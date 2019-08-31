Hamilton has signed a training camp contract with the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hamilton played 19 games with the Hawks last season, averaging 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 10.7 minutes. He'll attempt to make a big enough impact to land a final roster spot with the Cavs. If not, it's likely he'll end up in the G League.