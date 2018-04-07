Dedmon finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over the Wizards.

Dedmon played 31 minutes Friday despite having a nagging rib injury. The fact he played at all is a good sign given the current trend of resting players with even the smallest ailment. Dedmon has had a really strong finish to the season and has been able to record multiple double-doubles while chipping in with some defensive stats and perimeter scoring. Keep an eye on his status for the next game but assuming he plays, he should be owned everywhere.

