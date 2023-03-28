Dedmon registered zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 10 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Dedmon moved into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Joel Embiid who was ruled out due to a calf injury. Despite having played in only five total games since arriving in Philadelphia, Doc Rivers, in all his wisdom, opted to go with the veteran over Paul Reed. For anyone keeping score, Reed was far more productive in his 17 minutes, ending with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting, adding nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block. If Embiid does happen to miss more time, do yourself a favor and don't add Dedmon.