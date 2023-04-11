Head coach Doc Rivers said Dedmon (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

With the 76ers resting their starters, Dedmon posted 14 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale, but it appears he suffered an injury during that contest and could be in danger of missing Game 1 of the opening-round playoff matchup against Brooklyn. However, his official injury designation for Saturday's game likely won't be known until Friday, and his availability shouldn't have a major impact on Philadelphia's rotation if everyone else is available.