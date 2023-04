Dedmon (undisclosed) isn't listed on the 76ers' injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Brooklyn on Saturday.

Dedmon missed Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, but it appears he's put the issue behind him and will be available for postseason play. However, with Philadelphia at full strength, the backup big man isn't guaranteed any playing time, especially if Joel Embiid can stay out of foul trouble.