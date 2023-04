Dedmon supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 victory over the Nets.

Dedmon stepped into a larger role Sunday, turning back the clock with a vintage performance. Of course, this is nothing more than an outlier, given he was basically out of the rotation prior to this game. The 76ers will head into the playoffs full of confidence for their first-round matchup against the Nets.