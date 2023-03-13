Dedmon played the final 4:48 of Sunday's 112-93 win over the Wizards and finished with four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and one assist.

Dedmon had been available to make his Philadelphia debut for just over a week, but it took until garbage time of a blowout before head coach Doc Rivers was ready to get a look at the veteran center. With third-year player Paul Reed having seemingly entrenched himself as Joel Embiid's top backup, opportunities for Dedmon and Montrezl Harrell are likely to be few and far between unless Embiid misses time.