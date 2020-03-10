Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Drops 14 against Hornets
Dedmon finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine boards, two assists and three blocks in 28 minutes of a 143-138 double-overtime win against the Hornets on Monday.
Dedmon saw the fewest minutes of all the Hawks' starters, but that didn't stop him from approaching a double-double. In three games since returning from a four-game absence, he's averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.
