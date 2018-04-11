Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 14 points in loss Tuesday
Dedmon recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.
Over the last half of the season for Dedmon, he averaged 9.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on just 25 minutes, while almost posting an average of one block and steal per game over that same span. He has proven he can be a defensive force as well as convert well inside the paint, which should allow him to be utilized come next season for the Hawks.
