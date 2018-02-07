Dedmon will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.

Dedmon picked up the start on Sunday in place of the ailing Ersan Ilyasova (illness), posting a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double across 29 minutes. However, Ilyasova has been cleared for a return and will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit Tuesday, which sends Dedmon back to the bench. Despite coming off the bench, Dedmon will still likely play more minutes than starting center Miles Plumlee and is the more intriguing option for fantasy purposes.