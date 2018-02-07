Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will shift back to bench Tuesday
Dedmon will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
Dedmon picked up the start on Sunday in place of the ailing Ersan Ilyasova (illness), posting a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double across 29 minutes. However, Ilyasova has been cleared for a return and will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit Tuesday, which sends Dedmon back to the bench. Despite coming off the bench, Dedmon will still likely play more minutes than starting center Miles Plumlee and is the more intriguing option for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Sunday for ill Ilyasova•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...