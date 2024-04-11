Windler chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to Charlotte.

Windler didn't appear in any of the Hawks' previous five games, but he saw plenty of run off the bench Wednesday since Atlanta was dealing with multiple absences. The team announced Thursday that Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) will miss multiple weeks, but Windler's role will likely depend on how much De'Andre Hunter (rest) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) play down the stretch.