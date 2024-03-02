The Lakers waived Windler on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Windler was the casualty with the Lakers choosing to free up one of their three two-way slots for big man Harry Giles. While he's been a standout at the G League level with averages of 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game over his 16 appearances this season between the Westchester Knicks and South Bay Lakers, Windler has struggled to find consistent playing time in the NBA.