Windler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers with an ineligible to play designation.

Windler is operating under a two-way deal and thus was eligible to appear in only a handful of games after joining Atlanta in early March. He appeared in six of the Hawks' last 16 games, averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes, but he did stand out during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to Charlotte, as he scored 12 points (4-7 3Pt) in 26 minutes.