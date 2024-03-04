Windler agreed to a two-way contract with Atlanta on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Windler has spent time with the Knicks and Lakers this season, and the 27-year-old will now join an Atlanta team that could benefit from his presence as a strong positional rebounder and perimeter threat. He played just 35 total minutes in the NBA this season, but the 6-foot-7 forward ranks in the 90th percentile for total rebounding rate among all G League players across the last two seasons. He could be a candidate for a small role with Atlanta off the bat, though Windler is eligible to be active in only 12 out of the Hawks' 22 remaining games due to his previously accumulated service time as a two-way player.