Hawks' John Collins: Career-best 17 rebounds Wednesday
Colling finished with 20 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Dallas.
Collins continues to thrive for the struggling Hawks, putting up his fifth consecutive double-double including a career-high 17 rebounds. The breakout is on and those who drafted him are certainly being rewarded for their early season patience. The one downside to his game is his lack of defensive numbers but they will hopefully come as he gets more games under his belt.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Career night against Nuggets•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Pops for season-high 24•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Almost double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drains 16 points Tuesday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.