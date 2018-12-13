Hawks' John Collins: Career-best 17 rebounds Wednesday

Colling finished with 20 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Dallas.

Collins continues to thrive for the struggling Hawks, putting up his fifth consecutive double-double including a career-high 17 rebounds. The breakout is on and those who drafted him are certainly being rewarded for their early season patience. The one downside to his game is his lack of defensive numbers but they will hopefully come as he gets more games under his belt.