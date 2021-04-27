Collins dropped 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Monday's 100-86 loss to the Pistons.

Even with Trae Young (ankle) missing, Collins only attempted eight shots, though he had the best shooting night (75 percent) of all Hawks players. Collins' production has remained consistent with his season numbers despite the absence of Young as he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 64.7 percent shooting in his last three contests.