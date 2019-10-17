Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Collins contributed 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.

Collins ripped down boards galore, posting a double-double while still leaving room to spare in terms of his minutes load. The third-year big man has developed strong chemistry with Trae Young, and Collins is likely to be among the league leaders in double-doubles if he's able to stay healthy for the majority of 2019-20.