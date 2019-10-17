Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Collins contributed 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.
Collins ripped down boards galore, posting a double-double while still leaving room to spare in terms of his minutes load. The third-year big man has developed strong chemistry with Trae Young, and Collins is likely to be among the league leaders in double-doubles if he's able to stay healthy for the majority of 2019-20.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...