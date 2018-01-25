Collins scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.

It's the rookie's fifth double-double of the season, but his first since Nov. 22. With Miles Plumlee not making much of an impact in the starting rotation, Collins could see his workload grow in the second half if he can provide the Hawks with a consistent defensive presence in the paint.