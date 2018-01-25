Hawks' John Collins: Double-double off bench Wednesday
Collins scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.
It's the rookie's fifth double-double of the season, but his first since Nov. 22. With Miles Plumlee not making much of an impact in the starting rotation, Collins could see his workload grow in the second half if he can provide the Hawks with a consistent defensive presence in the paint.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Efficient off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Blocks four shots in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Plays only 23 minutes in victory.•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Posts 18 points, nine boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will have restrictions again Monday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.