Hawks' John Collins: Out next six games
Collins (ankle) will be sidelined for the Hawks' next six games before being re-evaluated Nov. 4, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It was fully expected that Collins would be in line for a multi-game absence after a recent checkup didn't yield favorable results, so this latest report just confirms that the second-year big man will be sidelined through the first week of November. Even if Collins is cleared for on-court work immediately upon being re-evaluated, he could miss additional time beyond the next six games while he gets his conditioning in order. Collins' continued absence could keep extra minutes open for the likes of Alex Len, Vince Carter, Omari Spellman, Alex Poythress and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), who is set to make his season debut Wednesday against the Mavericks.
