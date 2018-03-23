Collins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins has missed the last two games since suffering the ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Bucks, and he'll now likely be a game-time decision Friday after he attempts to go through pregame warmups. If Collins is forced to miss a third straight game, Mike Muscala should once again get the start at power forward.