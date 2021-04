Collins mustered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Collins posted the best scoring output of his last five appearances, as he was coming off four straight games where he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, but he was almost non-existent in other categories. Collins can be a factor on the boards, but he isn't scoring enough to depend solely on those contributions from a fantasy perspective.