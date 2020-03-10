Hawks' John Collins: Scores 28 against Hornets
Collins finished with 28 points (12-13 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 boards and two blocks in 46 minutes during Monday's 143-138 win against the Hornets.
Collins scored 20 points for the third straight game and the eighth time in his last nine games while helping his team to the double overtime win. He's double-doubled twice in the last three games, which isn't anything new for the star big man, as he's averaging a double-double with 21.6 points and 10.0 boards per game on the season.
