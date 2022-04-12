Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that Collins (finger/foot) has been playing 4-on-4, but the team still isn't sure what his status will be for Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

On Monday, Collins said he's "still not sure" if he'll be available, and McMillan said Tuesday that "we'll see" when it comes to him possibly playing Wednesday. Neither of these statements offer any clarity on the situation, but they do suggest that the forward is progressing well and could return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he is ruled available, Collins would likely be limited, as he's played in just four contests since Feb. 11.