Huerter produced four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to Miami.

While Huerter did post 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in Game 3, he's really struggled to find his offensive rhythm thus far in the series. Huerter is now a combined 6-of-26 from beyond the arc, and he's scored fewer than 10 points in three of four games.