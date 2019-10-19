The Hawks have picked up Huerter's (knee) third-year, $2.76 million option for 2020-21, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

The Hawks have established a nice young core with Huerter alongside Trae Young and John Collins. They continued that momentum by drafting De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the 2019 lottery. Huerter exceeded expectations as a rookie and will look to continue that trend entering his second season as the team's starting shooting guard.