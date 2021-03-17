Huerter had 16 points (6-13 Fg, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Tuesday's win over Houston.

The Hawks were the latest team to take advantage of the free-falling Rockets, who have now dropped 17 consecutive games. Huerter had one of his better all-around games in recent weeks, adding three steals and knocking down multiple three-pointers for the fifth straight game. The Maryland product has at least one three in every game since Jan. 22.