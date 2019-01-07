Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out another two weeks
Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure for his left knee Monday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Plumlee has dealt with knee issues for the last month, appearing in just two of the past 14 games as a result. It's worth noting that the big man underwent a similar procedure back on Dec. 10 and wound up missing a little more than two weeks. Plumless is averaging just 9.6 minutes per game this season, so his absence shouldn't affect the Hawks too much.
