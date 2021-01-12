General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Rondo (knee) is on track to return to game action later in the week, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Reading between the lines of Schlenk's comments, Rondo can likely be ruled out for Wednesday's game in Phoenix, but the veteran point guard might be ready to go for either of the final two games of the Hawks' road trip (Friday in Utah, Saturday in Portland). Rondo has been sidelined for the Hawks' past six games, allowing Brandon Goodwin to temporarily reclaim a spot in the rotation as the top backup to Trae Young.