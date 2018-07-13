Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Out with groin tightness
Dorsey is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right groin strain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dorsey has been dealing with some hip soreness throughout summer league, so he's likely getting Thursday off to help rest and recover. That said, there's no indication the injury is serious.
