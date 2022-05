Dedmon ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over the 76ers.

The 32-year-old bruiser racked up five fouls in four minutes without recording any other stats in Game 1 against Philadelphia, but Dedmon translated his physicality into production Wednesday. A solid back-up big, Dedmon remains a small component of Miami's rotation.