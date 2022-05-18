Vincent racked up 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent finished with a playoff-high 17 points and added a season-high three blocks during the convincing Game 1 win. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) in and out of the lineup, Vincent has drawn seven starts during the postseason and averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds during those contests.