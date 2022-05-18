Vincent racked up 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent finished with a playoff-high 17 points and added a season-high three blocks during the convincing Game 1 win. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) in and out of the lineup, Vincent has drawn seven starts during the postseason and averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds during those contests.

More News