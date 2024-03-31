Vincent (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent has appeared in just one game since Oct. 30, missing 46 straight games due to a left knee effusion that ultimately required arthroscopic surgery. The 27-year-old will likely be in store for a modest role off the bench upon returning to action, but his perimeter shooting and ability to initiate offense could eventually help him poach minutes from Spencer Dinwiddie and settle into a heightened sixth-man role.