Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge night Sunday

Whiteside finished with 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 FT), 20 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Jazz.

Whiteside came out on top in the battle of the big men Sunday, posting a 23 and 20 double-double. He outplayed Rudy Gobert as the Heat fought back from an early deficit to record a narrow two-point victory. Whiteside continues to turn back the clock after a disappointing 2017-18 campaign. His playing time is relatively steady no matter the opponent which in itself, is a big step forward after last season.