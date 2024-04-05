Butler tallied 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 40 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Butler ended up taking the court Thursday after missing shootaround due to personal reasons, going on to hand out a team-high handful of assists while ending perfect from the free throw line and finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Butler reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his last six appearances, posting at least five assists in his seventh straight outing.