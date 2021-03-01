Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Swelling in his right knee kept Butler out of Sunday's win over Atlanta, but the hope is that he'll be able to return to action Tuesday for the Heat's second-to-last game before the All-Star break. Over his last 10 outings, Butler holds averages of 22.3 points, 9.1 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.3 minutes.