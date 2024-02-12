Butler (personal) will miss the next two games for Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This means Butler will sit out Tuesday against the Bucks and Wednesday against the 76ers, so he won't be back on the floor until after the All-Star break. With Terry Rozier (knee) slated to undergo an MRI, and the Heat may need to heavily rely on Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson.