Butler amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Rockets.

Butler has now recorded back-to-back games with at least 20 points. The star forward has been very efficient from the free-throw line lately, converting 91.8 percent of his 6.1 free-throw attempts per contest over his last 10 outings. Miami will need Butler to continue his aggressive scoring in order to avoid the Play-In Tournament.