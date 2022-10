Butler will not play in Tuesday's preseason contest versus the Timberwolves for rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler joins Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent in resting Tuesday. When healthy, Butler will start for the Heat again in 2022-23 after posting 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 33.9 minutes per game last year. His next chance to retake the floor arrives Thursday against the Nets.