Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks due to right knee inflammation.

Butler wasn't listed on the injury report before being listed as out, so this is a concerning development for Miami, who has dominated the series to this point. The Heat will also be without Kyle Lowry (hamstring), so the likes of Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson are all expected to garner increased roles. Also look for Victor Oladipo -- who made his first appearance of the playoffs in Game 4 -- to have expanded responsibilities in the potential closeout contest.