Butler (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Butler will miss a fourth straight game. Caleb Martin (ankle) is doubtful, so Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic should draw increased roles again, though Haywood Highsmith (concussion) is cleared to return following a multi-game absence. Butler's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Thunder, but he doesn't have a return timeline yet.