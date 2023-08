Champagnie signed a deal with the Heat on Friday.

Champagnie split time last season between the Celtics, Raptors and the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. However, the 6-foot-6 forward out of Pittsburgh appeared in just five total NBA contests during his sophomore campaign after seeing action in 36 contests for Toronto as a rookie. In his 23 appearances for the Skyforce, Champagnie averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 31.3 minutes.