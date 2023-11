Love (personal) is back with the Heat and is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love sat out Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a personal absence, but he'll be back in the fold Friday. It's possible he will see extended minutes if Bam Adebayo (hip), who is listed as questionable, is sidelined. Duncan Robinson (thumb) is also questionable.