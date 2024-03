Coach Erik Spoelstra said Love (heel) didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to personal reasons but is expected have his status upgraded for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love hasn't played since Feb. 27 while dealing with a right heel contusion. However, if the veteran forward is upgraded to available Friday, he will likely continue to serve as Miami's backup center to Bam Adebayo.