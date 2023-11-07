Love was listed as available but did not appear in the Heat's past two games Friday against the Wizards and Monday against the Lakers. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "The path to Kevin Love minutes, as long as Haywood Highsmith is starting, would be as backup center, and then would require playing him ahead of Thomas Bryant (which I still view as potentially possible)."

Love missed Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a shoulder bruise but didn't enter the rotation after getting healthy. Coach Erik Spoelstra has inserted Haywood Highsmith into the starting five, and Love has been glued to the bench. Love himself noted, "I think the word is 'fluid.' There's going to be opportunity, places for me throughout the season where it makes sense, big. It's just that so many teams are playing four-smallsA­-and-one-bigs, so I think you're seeing that a lot. I think we were searching. Obviously 1-4 is never the way you want to start, but it's on all of us to be pros, and our number's called, be ready to go." It goes without saying that Love should be dropped in nearly every fantasy league.