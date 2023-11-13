Love scored 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and grabbed two rebounds across 14 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 win over the Spurs.

Love started at power forward in three of the Heat's first four games but fell out of the rotation entirely for a three-game stretch after he returned to action following an absence in Miami's 109-105 loss to the Nets due to a shoulder contusion. Though Haywood Highsmith appears to have at least temporarily solidified himself as the Heat's starter at power forward, Love looks to have recaptured a spot in the rotation as the backup to starting center Bam Adebayo. Love has now logged 14 minutes in both of the past two contests, while Thomas Bryant has played just five minutes between those games.