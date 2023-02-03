Lowry chipped in three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Knicks.

Things go from bad to worse for Lowry, turning in another woeful performance. To say it's been a rough few weeks for Lowry would be putting it nicely. He is outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks, averaging just 7.1 points to go with 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals. His playing time remains limited, logging 30 minutes only twice in the same timeframe. While he should be better than this, his spot on a 12-team roster shouldn't simply be a given.