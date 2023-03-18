Lowry (knee) will not play Saturday against the Bulls but is expected to be available in the second game of the back-to-back set Sunday versus the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat's coaching staff continues to make sure Lowry feels good as the regular season winds down, giving him some rest to ensure he'll be available when the playoffs fire up in April. Lowry is just three games removed from an extended absence due to a left knee issue, so it's not surprising the team is being careful with the veteran.