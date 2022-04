Lowry (hamstring) didn't practice Friday.

Lowry left Game 3 with a hamstring injury and was sidelined for the next two contests, but the Heat were still able to advance to the second round. However, the point guard is clearly still dealing with some pain and could be in jeopardy of missing Game 1 against the 76ers. Lowry's status will likely become clearer when Miami releases its first injury report for Monday.