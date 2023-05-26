Lowry closed Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

Lowry moved into the starting lineup with Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out, but failed to make the most of his opportunity. Despite only being a 13-point margin, the Heat were never really in this one, allowing the Celtics to edge even closer to leveling the series. Vincent's status for Game 6 is unknown at this point but should he be forced to miss the game, Lowry would likely remain in the opening unit.